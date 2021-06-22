D.he enthusiasm about Denmark’s entry into the round of 16 of the European Football Championship was felt beyond Copenhagen. A team at a European Championship had never before managed to make it into the knockout round in second place after two opening defeats in the group stage.

This particular success was made possible by the constellation in Group B, in which Denmark, Finland and Russia each scored a victory and a defeat in a direct comparison – and all three were defeated by Belgium. The Danes, Finns and Russians each got three points, in a direct comparison the Danes (4: 2 goals) sat at the top of the three-way comparison before Finland (1: 1) and Russia thanks to the high final 4: 1 win against Russia (2: 4) through.

In Group C, the constellation was easier: Austria prevailed 1-0 in a direct duel against Ukraine and advanced to the round of 16. The Netherlands were already group winners before their 3-0 win against North Macedonia. Ukraine, on the other hand, remains on the waiting bench of the third placed and has to wait and see what happens in groups D to F this Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the sofa in the round of 16

Since the four best thirds in the group remain in the tournament in addition to the first two in the group, the results of the evening have an impact on the other pools. That is why five other teams were able to make it into the round of 16 on Monday without having been directly involved in the evening.

As third in Group A, Switzerland was able to enjoy the value of the success in front of the television in the training quarter in Rome one day after their victory against Turkey. In the ranking of third in the table, Switzerland (4 points / 4: 5 goals) is ahead of Ukraine (3/4: 5) and Finland (3/1: 3) and can therefore no longer be displaced as one of the top four thirds.

Sweden and France are already on

The results from Monday also have an impact on the pools that are still to be played: In Group D, the Czech Republic (4/3: 1) and England (4/1: 0) have already played before the direct duel on Tuesday evening (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker) European Football Championship) four points each, and can therefore no longer be eliminated. The same applies to Sweden (4/1: 0) and France (4/2: 1) as leaders of groups E and F. Even if these teams lose their final group games, they can only slip to third place in their respective groups of four – would certainly be better than Ukraine and Finland in the table of third group.

Thus, in the last group game, in addition to fame and honor, for these teams it is ultimately only a question of which position they are in at the end of the group phase and which positions they occupy in the further tournament tree when it comes down to it in the knockout rounds.