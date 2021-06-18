30,000 Scots understood the 115th “Battle of Britain” as an unconditional travel order to London. Even if the latest Corona variant called Delta is spreading rapidly there, the masses of the “Tartan Army” stormed at least the big squares of the capital of Great Britain when visiting their big neighbor, if the way was not allowed to lead to Wembley Stadium. There were only 22,500 lucky people sitting there on Friday evening who had purchased one of the tickets for the British football classic as part of this European Championship. England against Scotland, that only happened once at a European Championship, in 1996, when the tournament took place in England and Scotland was eliminated after the group games, not least because of a 2-0 defeat against England.

That threatens this time too, 25 years later. Despite the 0-0 victory in London, the Scots remain last in Group D for the time being, while the English are currently second in the group, despite their disappointing appearances so far, have good prospects of participating in the round of 16 and are challenged against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Only the Scots celebrated their brave team on Friday evening, which can reach the round of 16 in their last group game against Croatia next Tuesday

“Compliments to Scotland, they defended very well,” said England captain Kane: “It seems alright, it wasn’t our best performance, we didn’t have enough chances.” Scotland midfielder Gilmour was much happier: “We only had one Wish, we wanted to fend off the English and survive that. “

Scottish fighters

The Scottish fighters initially enjoyed the English rain, which was supposed to serve the straightforward vertical football of the “Bravehearts”, as the national team is called. The English, who won 1-0 at the start of the European Championship after a rather boring game against Croatia, took it easy, while the Scots took the initiative less often with long balls, but more often with interesting combinations in their 3-5-2 basic order took over.

After a little more than ten minutes, the almost passive team of coach Southgate for the majority of the first half gave at least a first sign that it was not to be trifled with. Central defender Stones heaved the ball after Mount’s corner kick with his head against the inside post (12th). Two minutes later, Mount pushed the ball past goal from close range.

An alarm signal that was no longer followed by anything threatening. The Scots, defeated 2-0 by the Czechs in their first game at their home in Hampden Park, were not intimidated anyway and, in case of doubt, continued to choose the offensive. The fans of the “Three Lions” and the Scots, who were close to celebrating the goal when O’Donnell’s volley was saved by Pickford (30th), provided the atmosphere until the break. The English with their internationally renowned stars sneaked into the dressing room in frustration at halftime under the whistles of their fans, while their Scottish colleagues had turned out to be equal opponents in this qualitatively expandable duel with heart and mind.

After the break, the English stars of the top clubs from Manchester and London, obviously cheered on by Southgate for more action, picked up the pace a bit, but the favorite never got into a kind of flow in this tough fight because the Scots, who were now more defensively challenged stayed on the quivive and felt no inhibitions about their big brother. They were even close to the lead after 62 minutes when James blocked center forward Dykes’ shot on the shot just outside the goal line.

Southgate reacted to the uncertain situation and replaced the foden of Manchester City, which had remained beyond its possibilities, with the playmaker of Aston Villa, beloved in England: Grealish, an artist in the one-on-one moments (63rd). The next to go was the captain and habitual shooter Kane, ineffective as well as in the opening win. He was replaced after 74 minutes by Rashford, an iconic striker from Manchester United.

Others took care of the excitement. The Scot Adams, who missed the goal from a good shooting position (78th) and referee Lahoz, who did not sanction a kick by Robertson on Sterling’s foot with a penalty for England (79th), also because the video assistant did not intervene. In the end, the Scots earned the 0-0 because the English had seemed paralyzed by the fear of losing to their smaller neighbors.