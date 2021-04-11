Football El Clásico offered football entertainment for all the money: great goals, a coach bubbling with rage and Lionel Mess, who fidgeted in the heavy rain.

Real Madrid won the match 2-1 and summed up the Spanish league championship.

FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman it was outrageous after the encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​El Clásico, ended with Real’s 2-1 home win on Saturday night.

Koeman’s nervousness was caused by two end-time situations from which he thought Barcelona should have been penalized. Both times Martin Braithwaite found Real’s topper on the grass surface Ferland Mendyn due to close contact.

“If you are a Barcelona supporter and saw the match, you are certainly very angry about the two referees [Jesus Gil Manzano] decision. It was a clear, clear penalty kick and on top of all that, he only gave four minutes extra time, ”Koeman told Spanish Moviestar, according to news agency Reuters.

Koeman had a lot left in both teeth in both El Clásico, as last October Real claimed a 3-1 win over Camp Noula with a questionable penalty kick.

“Once again, we just have to accept this and keep our mouths shut.”

Saturday night the match saw three great goals. In the first half Real Karim Benzema teased the ball with the rear hammer from the front corner to the net, and Toni Kroos scored a free kick from two Barcelona players through Real’s second goal.

In the second half, Barcelona narrowed Oscar Minguezan with the paint that preceded it Antoine Griezmannin a great insight to let the ball between your legs in a cramped place.

In addition, both teams had a couple of pole shots. Barcelona star player Lionel Messi among other things, shot straight from a corner kick to a vertical tree. The match in the final situation of Barcelona Ilaix Moriba hit another crossbar.

And in El Clásico, no expulsion was avoided: Real Casemiro received a second yellow card in the 90th minute

Messi got a free kick three times, but twice the ball hit Real’s wall and once the ball headed towards Real’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtoisia. Messi have not scored in eight matches in El Clásico now and not once since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real for Juventus.

The fair also got cold in a match played in heavy rain. He would actually be in the cabin in the second half of the match when the game was momentarily interrupted due to injury. Messi set up the edge of the field, changed his wet shirt and returned to the field after the match had been going on for some time.

Realin head coach Zinedine Zidane stated after the match that it would be wrong to say that the match was settled on any misses that could not be whistled.

“We have to be very happy with our performance and can’t say it was all due to the referee. We deserved the win, ”Zidane said.

“If the referee says it wasn’t a penalty kick, he says so because it wasn’t.”

With Real winning, the Spanish league championship battle intensified further. Real and Atlético Madrid are tied and Barcelona are two points behind. Atlético has one match less played: it will face Real Betis in a away match on Sunday night.