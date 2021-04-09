Football Eight European football host cities have confirmed public access to matches – Uefa expects more information from four cities

Uefa has demanded guarantees from the European Football Championship cities regarding public access to the matches.

Eight the host city of the European Football Championship has been able to guarantee the European Football Association Uefa that the European Championships will be open to the public next summer.

“So far, eight host countries have been able to strengthen stadium audience capacity based on their assessment of improved health in their countries in June-July due to many factors such as vaccination programs, economic opening and seasonal epidemic improvement,” Uefa said in a statement on Friday.

Eight host cities have been able to guarantee audience capacities ranging from 25% to 100%.

St. Petersburg has confirmed 50 percent capacity, which will possibly increase by the end of April. Budapest aims for full capacity, which would depend on how viewers meet the requirements set for them.

Baku has a capacity of 50 percent, and visiting fans must present negative evidence of a coronavirus test.

Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Glasgow have strengthened capacities of 25-33%. Amsterdam, Bucharest and Copenhagen could potentially further increase audience capacity this month.

London has set a 25 per cent audience capacity for early-stage matches, and capacity for the playoffs could increase.

The four other race cities, Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin, have until 19 April to provide the necessary additional information to Uefa, after which Uefa will make decisions on the organization of matches in the above-mentioned cities.

Traveling to racing cities for fans can be very tricky due to various corona restrictions. According to Uefa, three cities are organizing exceptions for race tourists to allow travel more easily. In Baku, Budapest and St. Petersburg, tourists may not be quarantined. In these cities, quarantine is likely to be released with a negative test certificate.