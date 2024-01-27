Football | Egypt seeks success by all means – the sports federation sacrificed a cow

The meat of the slaughtered cow was distributed to the needy.

of Egypt the football association has resorted to higher powers ahead of the playoffs of the African Championship tournament, sports media ESPN tells.

Spokesperson for the national team Mohamed Morad revealed to the news agency AP that the team sacrificed a cow to get extra luck in the finals of the tournament.

Officials of the sports association killed a cow in Cairo and distributed the animal's meat to the needy.

Egypt advanced from the initial group without winning a match. The country drew with Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde, which was enough for second place in the group.

The “Pharaohs” have suffered from injuries during the tournament. The worst setback is for the Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's hamstring injury.

In the final game of the group, the goalkeeper had to be sick Mohamed El Shenawy, whose shoulder dislocated. Midfielder Emam Ashour suffered a head injury in training on Wednesday, but is already back with the team.

Egypt will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the quarterfinals on Sunday, which, like Egypt, played all three matches in the first group.

Egypt is the most successful country in the African Championship tournament with seven titles.