Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Eetu Vertainen scored a hat trick in the Northern Ireland Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in World Europe
0

Eetu Vertainen has scored 12 goals in Linfield’s shirt this season.

21.1. 20:41

Former HJK striker Eetu Vertainen was a strong bet in the Northern Ireland Premier League on Saturday. Vertainen scored all three goals in the match, a hat trick, when Vertainen’s Linfield beat Ballymena 3–0.

Vertainen, 23, has now scored twelve goals in the Northern Ireland Premier League this season.

Linfield are second in the league just a point behind Cliftonville after both teams have played 24 games. Level on points with Linfield is Larne, who have played one game less.

Vertainen plays in Linfield on loan from St. Johnstone in Scotland. The loan agreement ends after this season.

#Football #Eetu #Vertainen #scored #hat #trick #Northern #Ireland #Premier #League

See also  United States Trump's son, Fox stars and congressmen texted Trump to command the Capitol's occupiers home - the president allowed the riot to continue for more than three hours
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Arab and international condemnation of the burning of the Noble Qur’an in Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result