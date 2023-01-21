Football | Eetu Vertainen scored a hat trick in the Northern Ireland Premier League

Eetu Vertainen has scored 12 goals in Linfield’s shirt this season.

21.1. 20:41

Former HJK striker Eetu Vertainen was a strong bet in the Northern Ireland Premier League on Saturday. Vertainen scored all three goals in the match, a hat trick, when Vertainen’s Linfield beat Ballymena 3–0.

Vertainen, 23, has now scored twelve goals in the Northern Ireland Premier League this season.

Linfield are second in the league just a point behind Cliftonville after both teams have played 24 games. Level on points with Linfield is Larne, who have played one game less.

Vertainen plays in Linfield on loan from St. Johnstone in Scotland. The loan agreement ends after this season.