Football | Édouard Mendy close to a transfer to Saudi Arabia – Chelsea accepted the departure of their goalkeeper

The goalkeeper of the national team of Senegal is going to Al-Ahli’s medical examination.

Football Represented Chelsea, who plays in the English Premier League, from autumn 2020 Édouard Mendy is continuing his career in Saudi Arabia.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reported on Friday that the goalkeeper of the national team of Senegal is close to a contract with Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club.

French-born Mendy, 31, fired Chelsea to win the Champions League in the spring of 2021. The peak season saw him named both the Champions League’s best goalkeeper and the FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Midsummer’s Eve to his Twitter account that Mendy will go to his new club’s medical examination on Monday.

Chelsea according to Romano, has already approved Mendy’s transfer on Wednesday.

At the beginning of last year, Mendy prevented Senegal from becoming the African champion, and at the end of the year, Qatar reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Between the posts for Chelsea, Mendy was seen in 105 matches including all competitions. In the English Premier League, he played 75 matches and kept 31 clean sheets.