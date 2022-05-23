Football Edinson Cavan’s career at Manchester United ended zida-like: Showed a middle finger to supporters

Years ago paint gun Edinson Cavani35, ended his championship season 2021–22 with a lousy two-goal balance.

The Uruguayan, who suffered injuries in the spring and became a substitute, is not part of Manchester United’s plans for next season. British newspaper Metron according to United’s temporary coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed the attacker would leave the company in the summer.

In the final round of the Premier League, Cavani received a full 90 minutes as a farewell gift from his coach, and United fans who went on a away game trip also applauded him after the match.

However, when Cavani headed for his team on the bus at the end of the evening, he said goodbye to fans looking for a peer. The same category could only be counted Zinedine Zidanen butt Marco Materazzin chest at the 2006 World Cup.

Cavani walked into the bus with an angry look on his face, cursing and showing his middle finger twice next to the fans at the top of the bus.

Uruguayan the difficult period was substantially affected as well Cristiano Ronaldon acquisition in the fall to United.

Ronaldo got a lot of responsibility from coaching as a mega-class acquisition and also thanked for the confidence by hitting 18 league goals.

United’s next season coach Erik ten Hag confirmed in a recent statement in an interviewthat the Portuguese will continue in the company next season as well. Therefore, there is no room for Cavan.