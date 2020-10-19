Football Edinson Cavani fluttered on his sheep farm and participated in a dance school commercial – now he wants to immerse his former team

Football star Edinson Cavani is ready to help ManU with his goals as early as Tuesday in the Champions League match against PSG

Football The autumn acquisition of Manchester United, who play in the English Premier League Edinson Cavanin is expected to be a valuable addition to ManU’s lineup, to which the 33-year-old Uruguayan brings experience and goal-scoring power.

In early October, Cavani signed a two-year deal with ManU guaranteeing a £ 210,000 weekly salary, but on Saturday Cavani was not in ManU’s line-up when the team faced Newcastle in the Premier League.

He is expected to be available on Tuesday, when Be Gunnar Solskjärin the crew will play against the PSG in Paris in the opening round of the Champions League group stage. For Cavan, the debut would be emotional, as he represented PSG for a long time.

“I am experiencing an exceptional moment that no one thought was going to happen. It’s an amazing thing, great emotions, ”Cavani told TF1 recently.

Cavani played in PSG for seven seasons and scored 200 goals but left the club in June. He last played in the Champions League in March against Borussia Dortmund.

Some Manchester United fans have questioned the performance of the Uruguayan star because of its long playability and old age.

Cavani spent the last few months in Uruguay on his sheep farm and pampered himself with ballet, one of the lesser-known passions of the football star. She even participated in a promotional video for a Montevideo dance school.

After such experiences, it would have been easy for Cavan to retire from his career as a football professional, but the call for the pitches was eventually tougher.

Cavani sees the Premier League as a new challenge and plans to silence the skeptics. He says he was particularly interested in Manchester United.

“I am very motivated. I always want to play as much as I can, work, practice and give my best. ”

Cavani and his girlfriends contracted the coronavirus more than a month after a holiday in Ibiza, but the player has recovered and is ready to bring his long experience and advice to the young team at ManU.

Team-mate Marcus Rashford hopes that Cavan will have a similar effect as Zlatan Ibrahimovicilla was on arrival at Manchester United in 2016.

At the time, Ibrahimovic, who was over thirty, scored 28 goals in his first season in the new club.

“Hopefully he gets into the team and scores goals because he can definitely help us win games and get points. He could be a massive player for us this season, ”Rashford told Sky Sports.

“Winning two or three trophies a season is not possible if there are no players on the team to score goals that week and the following week. Before, United always had four or five strikers who could score a goal at any time, ”said Rashford, one of the solvers for the current team, stressing the importance of the width of the lineup.

The group stage of the Champions League starts on Tuesday. C More Sport 1 shows the matches Dynamo Kiev – Juventus (8 pm) and PSG – Manchester United (10 pm). C More Sport 2 is showing on Zenit Saint Petersburg – Club Brügge at 20 o’clock.