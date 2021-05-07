Football Eden Hazard apologized for his laughter, which infuriated Real Madrid supporters

Hazard, 30, joked and smiled with his former teammates Wednesday night after Real Madrid lost to Chelsea.

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard has apologized for laughing with Chelsea players after the Champions League semi-finals, says BBC.

Hazard, 30, joked and smiled with his former teammates Wednesday night after Real Madrid lost 0-2 to Chelsea, and Chelsea went to the final with 3-1 overall goals. Hazard played for Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid.

Hazard stated on Instagram that his intention was not to offend Real Madrid supporters.

Hazard has received a lot of criticism from Real Madrid supporters and also from the Spanish media. Some have even called for the sale of Hazard.

Belgian Hazard stated that “his dream has always been to play for Real Madrid and that he came to the club to win”.

Hazard have played in 40 Real Madrid matches this season and scored just four goals.

Real is second in the Spanish league and two points behind Athlético Madrid, with four laps left in the league. Real Madrid will face Seville in their home game on Sunday.