Friday, May 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Eden Hazard apologized for his laughter, which infuriated Real Madrid supporters

by admin
May 7, 2021
in World
0

Hazard, 30, joked and smiled with his former teammates Wednesday night after Real Madrid lost to Chelsea.

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard has apologized for laughing with Chelsea players after the Champions League semi-finals, says BBC.

Hazard, 30, joked and smiled with his former teammates Wednesday night after Real Madrid lost 0-2 to Chelsea, and Chelsea went to the final with 3-1 overall goals. Hazard played for Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid.

Hazard stated on Instagram that his intention was not to offend Real Madrid supporters.

Hazard has received a lot of criticism from Real Madrid supporters and also from the Spanish media. Some have even called for the sale of Hazard.

Belgian Hazard stated that “his dream has always been to play for Real Madrid and that he came to the club to win”.

Hazard have played in 40 Real Madrid matches this season and scored just four goals.

Real is second in the Spanish league and two points behind Athlético Madrid, with four laps left in the league. Real Madrid will face Seville in their home game on Sunday.

.
#Football #Eden #Hazard #apologized #laughter #infuriated #Real #Madrid #supporters

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Television | Tesla billionaire Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live on Saturday: News of the plague led to a sharp rise in the dogecoin cryptocurrency, analysts believe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?