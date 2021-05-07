Football Ed Sheeran is Ipswich’s new shirt sponsor – this is how the pop star explains the jersey’s special brand code: “Everything will survive in time”

Ed Sheeran is a supporter of Ipswich and now also a sponsor.

“Company is a big part of the community and this is my way of showing my support, ”pop star Ed Sheeran notes the football team of Ipswich Town website.

The hugely popular Sheeran is showing his support for the Ipswich he supports by becoming the shirt sponsor of the club’s men’s and women’s teams next season.

Sheeran, who performed at Malmi Airport, among other things, for two nights for a total of 100,000 people in July 2019, ended his tour at that time in Chantry Park in Ipswich: 160,000 people arrived.

Ipswich currently playing in England’s third league level in the Premier League. Sheeran hopes the club will gain new impetus with the new U.S. owners.

There will be an ad on the chest of the jersey with signs referring to math: minus, plus, and so on, and below the signs the word “tour”.

“Everything will survive in time,” Sheeran says of the meaning of the signs.

The new jerseys are not yet on sale. According to Ipswich, pre-ordering will begin in June.