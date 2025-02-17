Twice, the football cost has aggressively articulated its interests in the past three weeks. Initially protested fans and officials of 16 East German associations-without RB Leipzig, but with the second division club Hertha BSC founded in West Berlin-against the Pyro penalty catalog of the DFB. Last Wednesday it was about the next macro topic: the promotion regulation to the third division. Many officials consider that the master of the northeast relay of the regional league still does not have an automatic right of promotion. Just like that they are permanently asked for the pyrotechnics offset of their supporters-without being able to explain to them how exactly they could have prevented them.

The criminal practice of the German Football Association was non-transparent and from the time, so you read “abolish association penalties” in the call, because its lack of an important distinction: that between “dangerous” pyrotechnics, which, according to the signatories, should continue to be sanctioned- And more harmless, which is accepted as a mood element far beyond the ultra circles. As “abusive use”, the signatories define the “targeted use against people or litter on the field”. However, the use of pyrotechnics is currently being punished, in which nobody is harmed. The “positive impact on the atmosphere in the stadiums” is generally recognized, it is said.

SZ Plus EU plans for chat control :The fear of football fans in front of the glass supporter To prevent child abuse, the EU wants to increasingly take an insight into the digital communication of millions of citizens. Football supporters see this an excuse for monitoring organized fans. The resistance is formed.

The signatories do not provide evidence of this claim. In contrast to firecrackers and smoke in the stadium, the impression that brightly shining torches are accepted in the stadium, but also share fan and club representatives from West Germany. In his penalty catalog, on the other hand, the DFB, on the other hand, only distinguishes between “dangerous” and supposedly safe pyrotechnics when torches thrown onto the field. Otherwise, 1000 euros in the first Bundesliga, 600 euros in the second Bundesliga and 350 euros in the third division are due. If a fireworks body is not only ignited, but also thrown or shot down, it costs 3000 euros (1500/750).

The DFB recently earned 1.5 million euros in the pyro penalties a year. In his cup final, however

This is a profitable business for the DFB. Exchange of league, around 1.5 million euros went to the umbrella organization for 2023, and 700,000 of which were alone in the third division with its numerous traditional clubs. Thomas Kessen also considers the time to leave the law-and-order line in pyrotechnics: “In times when the relevant tabloids no longer arise over Pyro, associations and sports courts should also question,” says The spokesman for the fan combination “Our curve”.

The East German Initiative raises the question of what benefits have a practice that has been released for years its alleged goal, a pyro-free stadium. And that the Berlin DFB Cup final, in which the DFB itself acts as an organizer, is one of the football games year after year, which is the most ignited, it proves that the repressive path has failed, according to fans and club representatives .

In Chemnitz, club managers of various regional league associations met last week and called for a reform of the promotion regulation of the regional leader. In the picture (from left): Daniel Meyer, sports director of Halleschen FC, Tommy Haeder, head of chemnitzer FC, Ralph Grillitsch, President of FC Carl Zeiss Jena. (Photo: S. Sonntag/Imago)

“We all see that we don’t cope with the problems,” says Ralph Grillitsch. The president of the regional league team FC Carl Zeiss Jena is one of the initiators’ initiators and considers the entire debate to be contradictory. He already feels a “cognitive dissonance”, he says with a laugh when he sees how the celebrations before the EM opening game in Munich in 2024 were orchestrated by UEFA with pyrotechnics-while he has to permanently transfer high sums to the associations for the same reason . And regardless of whether “smoke the field for minutes, or whether two indicators can be seen in the block for a short time because someone died from the fan scene”. Either way: “For us in the east, this is a real economic factor, especially since we are not exactly overrepresented politically.”

Many club tours are wondering why the East is so badly there 35 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall

This also proves the promotion regulation in the third division, with which representatives from the western regional people are not satisfied. The fact that it is now the east that ventures from cover is just as no coincidence as the pyro initiative shortly before. Many club tours between Rostock and Chemnitz are now fundamentally wondering why the East is structurally so bad even 35 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. In addition to the economic framework data that are worse in Zwickau than in Heidenheim, some also blame the fact that the Eastern representatives in the DFB rarely performed as brave lobbyists of their own interests. Was you too long too long?

In any case, it is no coincidence that the clubs became active twice within a short time: on Wednesday, representatives of East Regionalliga clubs such as RW Erfurt, Chemnitzer FC or Jena for a press conference in Chemnitz, on which they demand for one “Consultation reform 2025” articulated: “Master have to ascend.” With five regional leagues, this would be possible without any problems – even if five third division teams descended. However, this has not been enforceable for decades as well as a solution that makes four from five regional hold.

Pyrotechnics are also liked in Magdeburg: fans on Friday evening in the second division game against Cologne. (Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa)

The champions of the west and southwest seasons receive a fixed promotion place every year. This is reasonably plausible because over 50 percent of the registered men’s teams kick on their territories. The masters of the seasons northeast, north and Bavaria rotate annually shared an promotion place, while the other two relay champions play fourth place in promotion games. Nobody is really satisfied with this practice. Because it is possible that a team with a 20 -point lead will become the first – but then does not rise, because the referee makes a wrong decision in the decision -making game.

The Eastern representatives now say that one is ready to compromise. However, the status quo will not be accepted, Daniel Meyer from Halleschen FC emphasizes: “It is no longer done to put us over.” Apparently this also applies to the pyro initiative. In order to be heard at the association, West clubs would also have to join in a larger style. Ralph Grillitsch from Jena says that the clubs from the new federal states had taken the initiative at all. You are currently in the process of networking nationwide.