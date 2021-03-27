A.The exit lock and corona restrictions were forgotten for the moment. Thousands of fans celebrated a little sporting miracle on the streets of Moroni: The football team from the Comoros, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, qualified for the Africa Cup for the first time, with a 0-0 win in qualifying group G. Togo.

It cannot be said that the team of coach Amir Abdou plays the stars from the sky to achieve the greatest sporting success of the small island nation. In the five group games so far, the Southeast Africans have scored just four goals, two of them in the 2-1 home win against Kenya in the capital Moroni in mid-November. But the stable organization of the team is enough to leave Kenya and former World Cup participant Togo behind and, together with the seven-time African champion Egypt, to get the unbeaten ticket for Cameroon, where the continental tournament postponed due to Corona in January and February 2022 is carried out.

“We play according to our strengths: discipline, organization and a fantastic team spirit,” says Amir Abdou, who was born in Marseille. He took over the team in January 2014 at the age of 43. At that time it was number 198 in the world, out of 210 nations. Abdou was also not a big number: he had previously only worked as a coach in the sixth French league. Speaking for him, he had Comorian ancestors. Actually, he was only intended as an assistant coach. But Henri Stambouli, who was supposed to be the boss, didn’t want the job. And Abdou took it.

“Above all, the passion that our team can generate makes me happy,” said Abdou in a portrait on the Fifa homepage, in which he explained his motivation to work in the small football sphere: “Behind a national team there is not just a city or a region, but an entire country, the people of an entire nation. That changes everything ”.

The Union of Comoros is formed from a group of three islands in the Indian Ocean between Mozambique and Madagascar and has a population of just 850,000. Football is by far the most popular sport, although the national team has so far not played a role in international competitions. The association was only accepted into the World Football Association (Fifa) in 2005. The team consists mainly of players who were born abroad but have their roots in the island nation. 15 of them play in lower-class French teams. Forward Ahmed Mogni, who plays for third division club FC Annecy, is already considered an outstanding figure.

Since 24 national teams are now allowed to take part in the final tournament in Africa, the qualification of smaller football nations is not as big a surprise as it would have been in earlier times. The starting places for Cameroon were played out in twelve groups of four, in which the first two teams qualify after the first and second leg.

Worked up to 130th place

In the meantime, the Comoros have worked their way up to 130th place in the world rankings under Abdou’s guidance. After all, they are number 36 out of 54 among the African teams. And now they could even win the group in the final qualifying game on Monday in Cairo. In the first leg, the islanders called “Coelacanths” wrested a 0-0 win from their favorite Egypt

During the celebrations after the repeated 0-0 win against Togo, the police occasionally used tear gas to drive away the crowd, but they were reportedly not impressed. “There is no Corona, there is no curfew,” they shouted. Just football for one evening.