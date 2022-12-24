There will be plenty of English football to be seen again this year at Christmas. View the program in the Premier League and the other competitions here, which will also resume soon after the World Cup.
Last week football was again played in the Belgian Croky Cup (with a scoring Calvin Stengs) and the English League Cup (with a scoring Nathan Aké), but competition football has also started again. There were already three games in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Friday evening, but of course we have to wait for the Premier League to resume. That will of course happen on Boxing Day, where Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will get things going from 1.30 p.m. on Monday. Then there are six more games that day.
The Bundesliga is the only league with a serious winter break after the World Cup. On Friday, January 20, the ball will roll again in Germany, after an interruption of almost ten weeks.
Friday December 23: Jupiler Pro League with Seraing – Eupen
Monday December 26: Premier League with Brentford – Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday December 28: Ligue 1 with Ajaccio – Angers
Friday December 23: Liga Portugal with Rio Ave – Maritimo
Thursday December 29: La Liga with Girona – Rayo Vallecano
Wednesday January 4: Serie A with Salernitana – AC Milan
Friday January 6: Eredivisie with FC Twente – FC Emmen
Friday January 20: Bundesliga with RB Leipzig – Bayern Munich
Check out the schedule in the big leagues in Europe below, so you know when to sit in front of the television during the holiday season. For example, you can watch the Premier League until 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
