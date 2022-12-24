Last week football was again played in the Belgian Croky Cup (with a scoring Calvin Stengs) and the English League Cup (with a scoring Nathan Aké), but competition football has also started again. There were already three games in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Friday evening, but of course we have to wait for the Premier League to resume. That will of course happen on Boxing Day, where Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will get things going from 1.30 p.m. on Monday. Then there are six more games that day.

The Bundesliga is the only league with a serious winter break after the World Cup. On Friday, January 20, the ball will roll again in Germany, after an interruption of almost ten weeks.