Setting foot in the exhibition ‘Football in black and white’ means entering a time machine. Immerse yourself in the Madrid of the last century, between 1930 and 70, until the moment when color bathed the photographs. This sample, which It can be visited for free until February 13 at Sala El Águila (Calle Ramírez de Prado, 3) and it is curated by the cultural manager Irene Calvo and the photographer Pablo Linés, they build it more than 150 images of Martín Santos Yubero, Gerardo Contreras, Cristóbal Portillo and the ‘Madrileños’ collection, a heterogeneous album made up of donations from citizens.

Its cameras, negatives, files and record books serve as an index for an exhibition that welcomes the visitor with a photocall of historic Real Madrid and Atlético elevences and a who is who of legends like Adelardo, Gárate, Aragonés, Gento, Puskas, Di Stéfano … Although the real opening whistle comes with the sound of a goal and a stanza from Gerardo Diego’s poem ‘Fútbol Ball’: “Have a ball, my God. What a planet of fortune ”.



“This project had been brewing for years. We saw a lot of soccer images, showing a social background. There are many lives behind, ”begins Nieves Sobrino, the director of the Regional Archive of the Community of Madrid and one of the hosts of AS. Another is Irene: “These snapshots tell you things. The same image says something different to each person”.

“Sunday was a party. He didn’t go to the opera, but he did go to football”

The sample is divided into two large blocks, the first refers to the more professional aspect of football and the second, to its impact on Madrid society, both in urban planning and in promoting sport amateur. The tour starts with ‘To football!’. “It is what was shouted in the street to warn that the buses that were going to the stadium were leaving,” explains the other commissioner, Pablo, who used to listen to him in Plaza España. This block is made up of snapshots where you can see all the lanes of the M-30 full of parked cars to go to the Calderón, hundreds of people leaving the Portazgo metro on the way to Vallecas, women dressed with their shawls in the stands… “Sunday was a holiday. He did not go to the opera, but he did go to football ”, Nieves clarifies. Another detail that can be seen in a poster of a Racing-Athletic Aviation, more specifically in its schedule, is that postwar matches were held with natural light in the absence of electricity.



The sector ‘Heads or cross’ puts the focus on the referees, in his clothing “with English reminiscences”, as Irene points out, in the field raffles… And there, too, the face and the cross of the Civil War can be seen. “In the Vallecas stadium a garden was put up and beans were planted, but then it was the first that worked, while the Metropolitan was the last, because the front line caught him and it was destroyed,” says Pablo. There are objects that are splashing the road. Some old boots, a ball that weighed a kilo and a half and could reach two when it rained, Iñaki Sáez’s debut shirt with La Roja… And before (1939-47) it was blue because of “the political connotations of the colors”, Clarifies Irene.

“The newspaper promoted football and the radio finished consolidating it”

Already in ‘The game’ curious scenes are evidenced, such as the one starring some assault guards who, in the absence of stretchers, take out a wounded Atlético footballer. Next to the goals were the media, who also have their space in the show. The photo of Santos Yubero in which the heads of dozens of photographers appear from a moat is famous. Their cameras were 35mm. and they contrasted with those of the English reporters, more sophisticated, those of folding plates. Another common element in the stands was the transistor. “The newspaper promoted football and the radio consolidated it. It was affordable because television was more expensive ”, Nieves wields before a funny snapshot in which he is seen fans and police sticking their ears to a car that was wearing the game in Chamartín. The first steps of TV are also collected, like that one experimental broadcast with Matías Prats and how this device served as a claim even for the showcase of some company.



“Soccer gave women a form of expansion beyond their assigned role”

One of the most emotional parts of the tour is dedicated to the ‘Hobby’, where the photographs rescue that simultaneous marker, which could only be deciphered by those who obtained the advertising codes in the press, and vindicate the role of women. “At a time when she was relegated to cooking and caring for her children, soccer allows her a form of expansion”, explains Nieves, to which Irene adds: “Here they are the same and that is a real revolution.” And as an example, two membership cards of Madrid – granted by the historical heritage center of its Foundation -, whose protagonists are María Luisa Pérez and Primitivo Laguna. Another custom anchored in time is to watch the Rayo games from the balconies, although then they were those of the current Calle Payaso Fofó. The passion of the Vallecanos is evident by observing the places where they were able to get on with a full stadium. To see Atlético and Madrid they also climbed by a lamppost or a car. There is no height that appeases such passion. The same one that Zamora woke up, surrounded by a legion of fans, or that pushed two fans – Betancourt and Barrios, culé and merengue, respectively – to embark on a 623-kilometer journey, those that separate Madrid and Barcelona, ​​playing soccer and filing rough edges at the gates of war. A story collected in the magazine ‘Estampa’, whose copy is sheltered in a display case.

There is also a space for the ‘Celebration’ of madridistas and atleticos, both touring the streets of the capital in convertibles. “The haiga. Those big cars for when haiga money… they were luxurious and American ”, laughs Pablo, to later point to Perico Chicote —soul of the mythical Chicote Museum located on Gran Vía— serving a cocktail in the small replicas of the League that the rojiblancos got in March of 41.



“Football made Spain dream that it was in dust”

The ‘Campos’ are sensed throughout the visit, although one of the most striking images is set against the sky of the Bernabéu. Two operators, chisel in hand and cigar in mouth, install the lighting. Next to them, a huge map of Madrid appears, in which the different stadiums of its best-known teams are located. other mythical ones like the Ferro, the Moscardó or the Carabanchel. You can also guess the first Rayo field in a training session directed by Zamora in 1940. “You can see a great contrast in the facilities, the equipment, the surrounding houses … from that time and the later ones”, warns Nieves before venturing into the next stop: ‘Passion for football’.

Smiles reign there, those of children playing in the streets, many still recognizable. Like the social class of those families. The kids’ clothing and weight offer some clues, as does the stage where they run after the ball. The richest were in the Retreat. And being the smallest the protagonists, the stickers could not be missing. “It was the means by which they put a face to those footballers who listened on the radio”, deduces Irene. Moment in which the NODE interrupts it, with a document related to another station, ‘1-X-2’, the Quiniela. The testimony of Gabino appears, a boy from Valladolid who worked in the fields and had earned 30 million pesetas. “Now maybe I think about studying. This changes your life, “he said.



Opportunities and aspirations that ‘Amateur’ also reflects. The end of the exhibition. There the parties between single and married intermingle with the kids who seek a way out of poverty, hunger … “Soccer was an escape valve”reflects Pablo. This Thursday the film season ended, but not the activities around the exhibition. On January 27 there will be a round table on the history of football in Madrid and on February 10, another on the media.

More than 3,500 people have made this route, where the beautiful sport puts the magnifying glass on postwar society. “Amidst so much contention, soccer was where people could meet, embrace, regardless of ideologies”, Irene concludes, to which Nieves adds: “He made that Spain dream that it was destroyed.” Today he continues to do so …