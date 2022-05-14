Sunday, May 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Drama of the final moments: Serial jumbo Sergei Eremenko of HIFK took the red card and saved a point at the same time

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HIFK got to be happy with the draw as Inter’s guest.

Helsinki IFK difficulties continue in the Veikkausliiga football league. The team hunted for their first win of the season, but in the end got really happy with the draw as Inter’s guest in Turku.

The draw was IFK’s third of seven games of the season, and the team will continue to be the last in the series.

Saturday’s match got off to a great start for the guests when Eero Markkanen already scored the opening goal in the third minute.

However, Inter was not frightened but leveled Tommi Jyryn with a handsome top shot a quarter later.

When Jyry hit right at the start of the second half, Inter seemed to be getting a neck loop from his guests.

However, HIFK did not give up, but Sakari Mattila fired a penalty equal to ten minutes before the end.

However, the drama of the match didn’t end there. Inter got a good situation five minutes before full time, and HIFK midfielder Sergei Eremenko blocked the ball towards the empty goal with his hand.

See also  Kubicki calls for Söder to resign - public "deceived"

The result was a knockout and a penalty kick for Inter.

Benjamin Källman however, shot a penalty kick to the wind in the sky, and the score was divided by a score of 2–2.

#Football #Drama #final #moments #Serial #jumbo #Sergei #Eremenko #HIFK #red #card #saved #point #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How much money do I have to give as a gift at a wedding?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.