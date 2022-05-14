Football Drama of the final moments: Serial jumbo Sergei Eremenko of HIFK took the red card and saved a point at the same time

HIFK got to be happy with the draw as Inter’s guest.

Helsinki IFK difficulties continue in the Veikkausliiga football league. The team hunted for their first win of the season, but in the end got really happy with the draw as Inter’s guest in Turku.

The draw was IFK’s third of seven games of the season, and the team will continue to be the last in the series.

Saturday’s match got off to a great start for the guests when Eero Markkanen already scored the opening goal in the third minute.

However, Inter was not frightened but leveled Tommi Jyryn with a handsome top shot a quarter later.

When Jyry hit right at the start of the second half, Inter seemed to be getting a neck loop from his guests.

However, HIFK did not give up, but Sakari Mattila fired a penalty equal to ten minutes before the end.

However, the drama of the match didn’t end there. Inter got a good situation five minutes before full time, and HIFK midfielder Sergei Eremenko blocked the ball towards the empty goal with his hand.

The result was a knockout and a penalty kick for Inter.

Benjamin Källman however, shot a penalty kick to the wind in the sky, and the score was divided by a score of 2–2.