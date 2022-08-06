Sunday, August 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Dortmund’s winning goal was poked in right in front of Lukas Hradecky’s nose, the Finnish keeper’s night ended with a red card – Joel Pohjanpalo used up the bench

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

Bayer Leverkusen lost the Bundesliga season opener to Dortmund 1-0.

Finland national team players Lukas Hradecky and Joel Pohjanpalon represented by Bayer Leverkusen opened its football season in the German Bundesliga with a stinging away loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 in a local match in West Germany Marco Reus by hitting Reus was able to score the winning goal from the goal line guarded by Hradecky, after the Finn had first saved with difficulty By Karim Adeyemi shot.

Leverkusen captain Hradecky made a few strong saves in the match, but the Finnish keeper’s speech ended with a red card.

Referee of Felix Brych according to the verdict, Hradecky picked up the ball in his hands from outside his penalty area at the 90th minute of the game.

The visitors’ Czech goal stick Patrik Schick got to the top positions on the offensive end, but there was no result.

Pohjanpalo, who has represented Leverkusen for almost ten years, did not make it to the field as a substitute. The Finnish striker has not been given a proper display in Leverkusen in recent years, even though he has produced great results on loan.

See also  Investment | A stock market crash would benefit young people, says Antti Ilmanen, known as an investment genius.

Last season, Pohjanpalo scored 16 complete hits for Rizespor in the Turkish league.

#Football #Dortmunds #winning #goal #poked #front #Lukas #Hradeckys #nose #Finnish #keepers #night #ended #red #card #Joel #Pohjanpalo #bench

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Comedy Capers in Eindhoven: Maikel Kieftenbelt helps PSV with 'own goal of the season'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.