Monday, May 22, 2023
Football | Dortmund took their chance – Bayern’s championship streak can be broken in the final round

May 22, 2023
A win next weekend would seal the German Bundesliga title for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund won soccer in the German Bundesliga with the goals of Augsburg 3–0 and rose to the top of the league over Bayern Munich.

The German giants are two points ahead of Dortmund, so a win in the final round next weekend would seal Dortmund’s championship. Even a loss is enough if Bayern doesn’t win.

On Saturday, Bayern had the opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of the league, but the team that won ten championships in a row lost to Leipzig 1-3 at home.

Dortmund went to Augsburg hungry and dominated the game from the start. Sebastien Haller scored two goals in the second half, and Julian Brandt finished Final Readings in overtime.

Dortmund will host Mainz in the final round, and Bayern will visit Cologne. The opponents of both belong to the middle caste of the series.

Dortmund are chasing their first title since 2012, when Bayern’s reign began.

