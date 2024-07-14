Football | Donations pour in for Gnistan – “Yes, it touches”

Football|The support collection for IF Gnistan, which lost its home stadium yesterday, has started rapidly.

Finn The football community experienced a shock on Saturday, when the Mustapekka Areena, the home sanctuary of IF Gnistan, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, was completely destroyed by fire. So far, the police have not released any information about the cause of the fire.

On Sunday morning, Gnistan launched a fundraiser through which the club’s operations can be supported in the midst of a crisis. Managing director Ilkka Vanala says that the collection has started quite quickly.

“Thousands of euros have been collected in confirmed donations. The actual amount is probably even higher, but the different donations are registered at a slightly varying pace. My estimate is that by tomorrow we are already talking about tens of thousands of euros.”

Support It has rained on Gnistan from different directions. Vanala is particularly impressed by the contacts from private individuals.

“People all over Finland have contacted us and asked how they can support, how they can donate their own goods. Yes, it touches. We have had a good lift in the club in the spring; now it’s been great to see that people put themselves on the line not only in good times but also when a crisis comes.”

In the fire, Gnistan lost, among other things, all of his national team’s uniforms and the players’ personal belongings. The continuation of top sports activities requires quick solutions, for example regarding the venue and equipment. According to Vanala, the crisis work has started well.

“Puma and Tammiston Intersport have reacted very well. For tomorrow, we already have a basic survival kit for the national team’s players to get by. The bigger problem is the players’ personal belongings, customized cleats and others that cannot be replaced from the warehouse shelf.”

Mustapekka Areena was completely destroyed in the fire.

of Gnistan the temporary Home field, on the other hand, is not yet clear.

“There are three things that affect it. First of all, where we can find the best professional conditions in addition to playing, i.e. practice shifts and the necessary facilities for coaches. Secondly, how it is possible to implement various cooperation commitments, i.e. sales rights and others. Thirdly, we want to make sure that our supporters also get to our temporary home well”, Vanala lists.

According to Vanala, the people’s faith in Gnistan’s future is unshakable, even though it has only been a little over a day since the surprising tragedy.

“Yesterday we started to build a new beginning. Our junior team played in the final of the Hesa ​​Cup and we had players from the national team there to support the boys. There was a great atmosphere.”