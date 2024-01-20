When through the Premier League, about half are behind, the top of the goal exchange is dominated by assumed names: Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son.

One name among familiar superstars raises eyebrows. Dominic Solanke has scored 12 goals in 19 games for Bournemouth. It entitles the goal exchange to third place after Haaland and Salah, who hit 14 times. Son has waved the net like Solanke 12 times.

Already in the middle of the season, Solanke has doubled his number of goals from the previous season, when he scored six times in 33 matches. Last season, however, he participated strongly in quarterbacking and scored seven goals.

In any case, the super-promise, now 26-year-old Solanke, is finally living up to great expectations. His name is in the rumor mill of the transfer window as the subject of interest from a team fighting for the title like Arsenal.

Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell was born in the fall of 1997 to a Nigerian father and an English mother in Reading. He joined Chelsea's prestigious academy under-eight team at the age of seven and played his way through the academy in West London.

In his last academy season in 2013–14, he scored 20 goals in 25 matches for the under-18 team.

Solanke himself has recalled of The Players' Tribune in the text that he was 14 years old when he realized that a professional career was within his reach.

“They gave an option to all the players on the team: play football full time or continue in school. I went home, talked about going full-time with my mom and haven't looked back since,” Solanke wrote.

At school, he finished his exams with honors, but kept his eyes firmly on the ball. The young striker's skills at the junior level convinced Chelsea, whose Academy has been overflowing with talent this millennium. In the 2013–14 season, Chelsea's under-18 team played, for example, currently representing Barcelona Andreas Christensen and Milan Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

See also Presidential elections | Utissuomalainen: Pekka Haavisto favorite for the next president Dominic Solanke scored Bournemouth's second goal from the penalty spot against Fulham on Boxing Day in December.

Solanke got his first professional contract in September 2014 and became Chelsea's then number one Diego Costa after being injured in the lineup right away in October. He made his debut for Chelsea in the Champions League against NK Maribor. It was the first and last game in the parent club's shirt.

Solanke's personal expectations were naturally high, but no opportunities opened up in the tough Chelsea during the years 2014-17. We lived in the opening season of Solanke's professional contract José Mourinho's the second era in which Chelsea won the title.

Solanke spent the 2015–16 season on loan with Vitesse in the Dutch premier league. It was a good move in terms of playing time. Solanke played 25 games and scored seven goals in the Eredivisie.

He coached Chelsea in the 2016–17 season Antonio Conte, which led the team to the championship. Solanke did not play some games in the under-23 team.

When the contract with Chelsea ended in the spring of 2017, it was time for a big decision. Solanke moved from one giant to another giant: Liverpool.

The timing was not right for the 19-year-old striker. Liverpool was building Jurgen Klopp's under a new rise to the top.

“Liverpool is a big club and I knew they wanted to give opportunities to young players. That was the reason why I moved there”, Solanke has said afterwards.

Solanke's misfortune was that Liverpool was forming the world's best attacking trio of its time: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Solanke still got screen time in his opening season in Liverpool. He played in 21 games, but the 187-centimeter physical forward was remembered for his angularity and, above all, his inefficiency.

Solanke hit only once in the season in the Premier League, and not at all in other competitions.

When the road Liverpool stood up, a decision was made for Solanke, which Klopp later called “the only right one” for the then 21-year-old striker.

According to British media estimates, Liverpool sold him to Bournemouth in January 2019 for around 21 million euros.

Solanke's start at the new club was not a joyous march. At the end of the 2018–19 season, he didn't even score a goal in 10 matches. The following season he hit just three times in 32 games as Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League.

Playing in the English Championship changed the course. The goal taps opened slowly, and Solanke improved.

In the first season, Solanke hit 15 times. When Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2021-22 season, Solanke was second in the Championship goalscorers with 29 hits.

In the so-called normal season, he could have been the number one goal scorer, but for Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic racked up an all-time record 43 hits at the time, leaving Solanke's fine leveling up to little notice.

Solanke played by Scott Parker In Bournemouth, a traditional central position role, where his strengths came into their own and the successes increased self-confidence.

Solanke, despite his physical and main game qualities, is not a top player who lazily waits for goal chances in the opponent's penalty area. He enters the game and creates a threat with his Speed.

Dominic Solanke has already scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season. See also Football | ManU and Leeds fans descended into low-grade booing

Return He made it to the Premier League. Six goals and seven assists was a great balance for a team that was condemned to be relegated before the start of last season. Parker was allowed to leave quickly after the season started, but By Gary O'Neil in command, the role remained large.

Spending has accelerated in the current season I gave Iraola under. Iraola has absorbed coaching lessons From Marcelo Bielsa and wants his team to press aggressively from high.

The style of play has its defensive risks, but it has taken Solanke to a new level. He moves even more purposefully and quickly to good goal-scoring sectors.

The statistics support the claim that Solanke's goalscoring rate is not an eye candy. His personal goal expectation is a little over 12 goals, i.e. the same level as the number of goals achieved so far.

In terms of Bournemouth's success, it would be important for Solanke to remain in the ranks of the cheerful surprise group until the end of the season. Solanke has scored 43 percent of the team's goals, the second best scorer Antoine Semenyo has only hit three times. There is no other pure top player who meets the criteria in the team.

Solanke's development curve is a perfect reminder of why no player should be condemned as a wasted talent in their twenties.