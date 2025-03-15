Football does not accept Bitcoins

I have been going around the theory that the owner of Tesla, of Space X, of Twitter; The administrator of the Government Efficiency Department of the White House, if you ask him, does not carry a hard on top

What I come to tell that guy who looks at me crammed with prejudices is that I don’t know where Maria is sold in the neighborhood. That is, I know, but I didn’t know how to be one of those who tell it. Although I have always boasted of being one of those who are not there; I have short hair and dark circles, I do not use pending, my tattoos are discreet -to Hemingway you see the hot days and a prayer in Latin when I go in short manga -I wear one of those glasses of intellectual gilipollas and always, always, always, I carry money loose.

My father says a lot that you don’t have to trust people who do not have loose. That you have to carry just in caseand some reason will be. I don’t know what you will think of those who pay in cryptocurrencies; Surely be right too. But I have been telling this uncle that no idea of ​​hashish or anything like that and he looks at me distrustful, and now I look at him too, because distrust is a mirror; For him I am a camel and for me he is a poly; And so sure that neither of us are none of those things that the farce is perfect; It is so perfect that we both play our role as a victim and victimizer at the same time. The feeling is that someone looks at our theater from a window. But he just ruined the function; He asked me if I have something loose. I have told him no. Neither of us were trustworthy and now everything is evident.

Carrying effective is important for people like my father because anyone is given a credit visa and is giving them what they are not and hesitating what he does not have. That is why every time Elon Musk comes out on TV does not miss the opportunity to release a dry click between the lips, in plan CHSand say that ghost. He is not put in these things, but he has given on the nail, and I have been going around the theory that the owner of Tesla, of Space X, of Twitter; The administrator of the Government Efficiency Department of the White House, if you ask him, does not carry a hard on top.

His fortune has reached 400,000 million picos, and there have been times when he has had more heritage than Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates together. Its main asset is the actions of Tesla, in addition to that business of it to cheat a lot of hakes with cryptocurrencies without value; It is no accident that the acronym of the government department that manages coincides with the acronym of the Shitcoin that he launched a few years ago (Doge). And here is the trap; Because just as it holds all historical records of wealth, it also accumulates a history Guiness Of massive heritage losses, as happened when the actions of his electric cars company fell into chopped and his fortune was reduced, in just days, some sad two hundred billion dollars. He lost three times Luxembourg’s GDP because the magical numbers of the market decided.

Nor has Donald Trump attended to buy a Tesla, although he cannot drive for obvious reasons, and has presented it in Washington with its manufacturer as if it were that the motorhomist fair of the IFEA of Torre Pacheco. The situation, removing proper names, is that an enemy lord with clean energy has bought one of his electric cars to support him, due to the wave of criticism that he has received the first for Aupar the second. Or something like that. It doesn’t really matter, because the theater is the same; It doesn’t matter if it is in the street of the Sierra de Gredos next to the San Andrés bus station, that is, at the gates of the Capitol. So I join my father in the distrust of who says he has tickets to bury you and what he takes out is a portfolio of actions; You will not be so rich if when we play football I have to pay.

