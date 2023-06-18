Football | Disappointed Erling Haaland broke UEFA rules in the European Championship qualifiers

Erling Haaland avoided the press after Saturday’s EC qualifying match.

Football superstar Erling Haaland was bitterly disappointed after Norway lost to Scotland 1-2 in the EC qualifying match played on Saturday.

The hurt caused Haaland to break the rules of the European football association Uefa by completely not going through the press area. Every player should leave the match event through the press, although it is not mandatory to participate in interviews.

“I try to guide through every “mixed zone”, but I can’t control it 100%,” Norwegian national team spokesman Morten Morisbak comment Norwegian media for VG.

Bitter Haaland continued his journey directly to the team bus, in front of which stood a group of children shouting the name of their idol. A herd of children waved signs and waited for autographs or group photos.

Most of the players stopped to greet their fans, but Haaland made an exception. He just raised his hand and disappeared into the back of the bus. It made the kids boo and give the youngster a thumbs down.

The Daily Mail shared a video of the situation on its Twitter account.

Haaland scored his country’s only goal in the match between Norway and Scotland.

Norway currently holds the fourth place in Group A with one point in the European Championship qualifiers. The team now has three matches behind them. Scotland, on the other hand, leads the group with nine points.