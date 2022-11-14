Football | Direct words from Cristiano Ronaldo about the head coach: “If you don’t respect me, I’ll never respect you”

Ronaldo also criticized his former teammate Wayne Rooney in a recent interview.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo this season has been in the headlines more for things off the field than for feats seen on the pitch, and in a recent interview, he not only blames his former and current coach, but also his former teammate.

Ronaldo, 37, has remained at Manchester United for quite a bit of playing time, when the head coach Erik ten Hag haven’t found a place for the team’s superstar in the playing lineup.

The relationship between the two was known to be cool, but the freezing of the relationship, which seemed quite final, was seen at the end of October, when Ronaldo did not agree to go on the field for the last minutes of the Tottenham match, but left the stadium before the final whistle of the match.

Now Ronaldo has opened up to a British newspaper of The Sun in an interview and shared his opinion about head coach ten Hag, the previous pilot From Ralf Rangnick and his ManU legend About Wayne Rooney.

“I don’t respect him because he doesn’t show respect to me. If you don’t respect me, I will never respect you,” Ronaldo says of ten Hag.

Ronaldo says he feels betrayed and annoyed that he has been made a scapegoat for the club’s problems.

His biggest critics include a former teammate and a peer Wayne Rooneywho currently works in the United States as the head coach of DC United.

“I don’t know why he criticizes me so much. Probably because he already finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.”

Ronaldo also criticizes the club and its leaders, who haven’t made progress in many years. The previous head coach Ragnick also gets his share, although the grounds seem a bit special.

“If you’re not even a coach, how can you be the manager of Manchester United? I had never heard of him,” Ronaldo says.

Rangnick has a long coaching career behind him and was in charge of German side RB Leipzig in the 2018-19 season before accepting the ManU pest in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League. ManU, on the other hand, finished sixth with the lowest score in its history, and Rangnick was allowed to leave.

Ronaldo’s the situation at ManU is difficult. ESPN’s according to the information, the club has not received a single purchase offer from Europe for its megastar, despite pushing him to other clubs for free since the summer.

The only team that has shown even some interest in Ronaldo has been Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo’s contract with United runs until next spring. Even though you don’t have to pay a transfer fee for him, his weekly salary is still around 570,000 euros, which in itself seems like too salty a price for today’s Ronaldo for the clubs.

