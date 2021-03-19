Football Dinamo Zagreb’s Orsic hat trick muted Mourinho and knocked out Tottenham’s sequel in the Europa League

Manchester United’s success was secured by Paul Pogba, who returned to the games after an injury.

Croatian Dinamo Zagreb caused the biggest surprise of the men’s soccer league this season when the home team knocked out the English Premier League team Tottenham on Thursday. Dinamo won 3–0 in Zagreb and advanced to the semifinals in the top eight with a 3-2 overall goal.

The king of the field was a striker from Dynamo, who rose from a two-goal loss after the first match Mislav Orsic, who kicked the hat trick. The third goal was scored in extra time.

Tottenhamin Harry Kanella a little later he was faced with an almost empty goal and a chance to hit the overall goal result 3–3, which by the away goal rule would have guaranteed the English team a place to continue. However, Dinamo’s goalkeeper made a spectacular save Dominik Livakovic.

The loss was a gruesome click for Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho, who brought his team in the lead with two goals to Zagreb to defend passively.

Arsenal had to tense up his home game to the end before securing a semi-final place against the Greek Olympiac. Olympiakos claimed a 1-0 away win, but after two encounters, Arsenal advanced from the match pair with a 3-2 overall goal.

Arsenalia were overthrown at the start of the second half by the 51-minute Olympiakos Moroccan striker Youssef El-Arabi, who fired a 1-0 lead. The away match reminded us of the Arsenal-Olympiakos playoffs in the Europa League a year ago, which Olympiakos won 1-0 and advanced from the match pair to the top 16.

This time Arsenal handled the end of the match in a great way.

Manchester United’s resumption was secured after an injury by returning to the games Paul Pogba, whose only goal in the game secured the English team a 1-0 win over Italian AC Milan. The rest of the match came off for ManU with 2-1 goals.

Pogba was allowed to take it quickly by the referee, much to the dismay of the goalkeeper who wasn’t prepared. The goal was scored four minutes later.

The Scottish club Rangers was cut off by the Czech Republic’s Slavia Prague victory 2-0, with which they advanced 3-1 overall. Finland Glen Chamber played in the Rangers ranks full time. Instead of goals, the Scottish team excelled in catching red cards. There were as many as two of them.

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar When Rangersin was badly injured by a couple of strong tackles after 65 minutes, Rangersin fans were unhappy to discover that it was not possible to make a substitution Kemar Roofen the foot had hit him in the face in a sad looking situation. Roofe, who had received a red card and was aiming for the ball in the air with his kick, was also passed from the field.

The Spanish teams Granada and Villarreal, the Italian AS Roma and the Dutch Ajax also secured their semi-finals on Thursday.