Football Diego Maradona’s estate auctions property to cover debts – Parents’ house and luxury car not for sale

The court has ordered Diego Maradona’s property to be sold to cover the debts of his estate.

Rich a year ago a footballer who died Diego Maradonan a house bought by his parents and one of the cars remained unsold at auction.

About 90 items were for sale at the online auction, of which the most expensive were not traded, although the auction period was significantly extended. The house donated by Maradona to his parents from Buenos Aires and the luxury BMW were not sold.

The minimum price for the house was $ 900,000 (nearly $ 800,000). Maradona’s parents lived in the house for thirty years.

The luxury car could have been purchased for about 200,000 euros. Another BMW, on the other hand, sold for around € 146,000.

Alun originally, Maradona’s property was auctioned off in December, but the three-hour sale transaction then yielded only about 23,000 euros.

“In the second round, we received bids, and the judge of the court is now judging their level,” said the auctioneer. Adrian Mercado news agency for AFP.

Televisions, gym equipment and a treadmill are still on sale.

Argentine In addition to Latin America, the auction of Maradona’s property attracted buyers in Italy, France, Britain, Russia and Dubai.

The court ordered Maradona’s property to be sold so that the money could cover the expenses and debts of his estate. Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020.