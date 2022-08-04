Football | Diego Maradona got a statue that brings to mind the memorable Cristiano Ronaldo feat

The latest Maradona statue received a blunt verdict.

Diego Maradona was one of the greatest football players of all time, so it is understandable that they want to make statues in his honor. As has been seen with many others, the end result is unfortunately not always very flattering.

The latest Maradona statue was unveiled over the weekend in connection with the under-20 soccer tournament played in L’Alcudia, Valencia province, Spain.

The work was announced by the president of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia. The father of the sculpture is a Spanish artist Rafael Ferriwhich received a fair amount of criticism and jokes on social media after its announcement.

The reason was clear. The facial expressions of the statue do not resemble Maradona at all.

Maradona shone in Naples and in the Argentine national team, especially in the 1980s.

The statue is called horrible, Ferri is suggested to change careers, and the work of art is compared to mocks seen on football fields.

The Maradona work inevitably brings to mind Cristiano Ronaldowhose look-alike statue unveiled in 2017 aroused a lot of wonder.

The statues are united by the fact that neither of them looks exactly like the player they represent. Which one is more successful is probably a matter of taste.