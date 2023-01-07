Football | Didier Deschamps continues as head coach of France on a long contract

The extension contract of Didier Deschamps, who started in his position in 2012, covers the 2026 World Cup.

French the men’s national football team will remain in the familiar command for the next few years.

In 1998, as a player and captain, he lifted the world championship trophy at home games and won the 2018 World Cup gold as a coach Didier Deschamps has made a continuation of his contract, which ended at the World Cup silver in Qatar in December.

Deschamps’ extension covers the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Deschamps started as the head coach of the national team already in 2012.

According to media reports, the president of the French Football Federation FFF Noel Le Graet wanted Deschamps to have a contract only until next year’s EC final tournament, but the 54-year-old pilot adamantly wanted the next World Cup as coach of “Les Bleus” as well.

“I hereby announce, with great pleasure, that the chairman has decided to extend my contract until 2026. I thank the chairman for his continued support and trust. It is important for the French team to function well,” Deschamps declared at the FFF meeting on Saturday.