Football | Did HJK experience judicial murder? Even the Germans are wondering about the abandoned goal

HJK lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League match on Thursday.

Helsinki Football Club a disallowed goal in a Conference League match causes confusion.

The Helsinki team faced German Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening at the Töölö football stadium and lost 0–1.

For a while, it seemed that HJK had leveled the situation at 1–1. Raised by Kaarina Miro Tenho headed the ball into the German goal net at 69 minutes, but the French referee Pierre Gaillouste disallowed the goal.

Gaillouste had time to whistle for a foul before the ball was in the goal. However, the video remakes did not turn out to be German Bild– according to the magazine, it was clear what the fault was.

Of the judge the decision was – and still is – a mystery to both the home and away teams.

“I asked the referee why he blew the whistle. He just said it was a foul. I don’t know where the foul happened either, but I’m happy with the end result,” Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said Bildin on the German RTL broadcast by.

HJK’s captain Tenho, 28, who kicked the ball into the goal, stated after the game that he also doesn’t know what foul caused the goal to be disallowed.

“I don’t know if we still got a proper explanation. It’s boring that we’re blowing the whistle so early,” Tenho thought in an interview with HJK.

“Perhaps we could have let the situation happen and then checked with the VAR (video referee) if there was a foul.”

On Thursday after the defeat, it was confirmed that HJK cannot advance from their group to the Conference League. The only goal of the match was scored by a French player from Frankfurt Farès Chaïbi20.

The Helsinki team’s next match in the series is against Aberdeen from Scotland on November 30.