Ludwig Müller won the German championship three times.

German won the football championship three times and appeared on the German national team Ludwig “Luggi” Müller has died at the age of 79 in his hometown of Hassfurt, reports Der Spiegel.

Müller was known as an iron-strong defender.

Müller won the German championship in 1968, 1970 and 1971 in Nuremberg and Borussia in Mönchengladbach. He represented Germany in six national matches in the late 1960s.

The decline of Müller’s peak career began at one of his stellar moments. Müller was involved with Boruss in batting with Milan Inter’s goals 7-1 in 1971 in the Champions League’s predecessor series in the European Cup.

European football association Uefa annulled the result of the match afterwards because Interin Roberto Boninsegna had to miss the match after a drink can was thrown into his head from the stands.

In the rematch in Berlin, Boninsegna tackled Müller on his feet so brutally that the German’s tibia and fibula were broken. After nearly a year of rehabilitation, Müller returned to the greens but was never the same again.

In the last match of his career in the German Main Series in June 1975, he scored a penalty kick for Hertha Berlin.

Müller and his wife ran a lingerie store for a long time.

Hertha Berlin says on Twitter that she mourns the departure of her former captain.