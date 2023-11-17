Football | Denmark secured a place in the European Championship – Italy won, but Ukraine can still crush dreams

On Monday, Italy and Ukraine will decide which of the teams will make it to the EC finals.

17.11. 23:58

Football The last decisive matches are played in the European Championship qualifiers. On Friday, in the Finnish group, one winner was confirmed: Denmark beat Slovenia 2–1 and claimed their place in the EC final tournament to be played in Germany next summer.

The second runner-up in the group will be decided in the last round of matches on Monday, when Slovenia will face Kazakhstan in their home match. A draw is enough for Slovenia to qualify for the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Finland beat Northern Ireland 4–0, but the Huuhkajie’s chances of qualifying for the Games had already gone. Finland is still looking for a spot in the European Championship final tournament from the playoffs of the Nations League next March.

in block C England had already secured the group win earlier. The team beat Malta 2–0 on Friday. Italy and Ukraine are competing for the second place in the group.

Italy beat North Macedonia 5–2 on Friday, so next Monday the match between Ukraine and Italy will decide who will go to the European Championships. The teams are now tied on points, but a draw is enough for Italy to qualify for the next round, as they beat Ukraine in the previous meeting.

Ukraine is the home team in the match, but after Russia attacked Ukraine, the match will be played on a neutral field. The venue is Leverkusen’s home stadium in Germany.

In the E block On Friday, Albania drew 1-1 with Moldova and secured a place in the European Championship finals. In Friday’s second match, the Czech Republic and Poland also ended up with a 1–1 result.

The result was fatal for Poland: no competition place based on qualification. The Czech Republic and Moldova are competing for the second place. The Czech Republic has 12 points and Moldova 10 before the last match. The teams will meet in the Czech Republic next Monday.