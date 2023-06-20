Football | Denmark drew against Slovenia, Finland topped the European Championship qualifying group

Finland’s next EC qualifying opponent, Kazakhstan, took a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the third match of Group H.

Finland In the European Championship qualifying group, the meeting between Denmark and Slovenia ended in a 1–1 draw.

In the evening in Ljubljana, the opening goal was scored by the Slovenian striker of Panathinaikos in Greece Andraz Sporar. The Italian team Atalanta completed the final readings Rasmus Höjlund even before half time.

In the third match of the group, Kazakhstan won 1–0 against Northern Ireland. Kazakhstan’s goal was scored in the last minutes of regular time by a player in his country’s main league Abbot Aimbetov.

H block at the top is Finland, which beat San Marino by nine points. Kazakhstan, Finland’s opponent in the next qualifying match, has also reached the same points. The match will be played in Astana at the beginning of September.

With the draw, Denmark and Slovenia are third and fourth in the group with seven points.