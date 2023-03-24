Football | Denmark close to the opening goal – HS follows Finland’s qualifying opening

Finland is in a tough spot right at the opening of the qualifiers.

Finland the men’s national football team opens its European Championship qualifying campaign with an away match against Denmark at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. HS follows the match moment by moment.

In the first match of Finland’s group, Slovenia beat Kazakhstan 2–1. The other teams in the group are San Marino and Northern Ireland.

Denmark, ranked 18th in the world, is the early favorite in the group. Finland is ranked 56th.