Finland The Danish men’s national football team, which plays in the same group as Huhkaji, defeated Northern Ireland 1–0 in the European Championship qualifiers on Friday.

He scored the first and only goal of the night in Copenhagen Jonas Wind. The Danish striker accompanied the ball to the goal in the 47th minute of the match.

In the latter half of the match, Northern Ireland excelled in collecting yellow cards. For these, the combined balance of the team’s players was five.

San Marino and Kazakhstan also played in Finland’s group on Friday. In Parma, Italy, Kazakhstan took the victory with 3–0 goals.

He scored the opening goal of the match Jan Vorogovsky in the 37th minute of the game and Kazakhstan started the second half with a 1–0 lead.

In the second half of the match Askhat Tagibergen first scored a 2–0 goal from a penalty kick in the 64th minute. Instead, the final readings were decided only when Bakhtiar Zaynutdinov scored a goal in the 95th minute of the game.

H block Denmark takes first place, followed immediately by Kazakhstan and Finland. The top three in the group have a total of six points each, as does fourth-placed Slovenia.

In fifth place is Northern Ireland with three points and in jumbo place is San Marino, which has not accumulated a single point.

The Finnish men’s national football team took an important victory in the European Championship qualifiers on Friday, when they defeated Slovenia 2–0 in Helsinki.