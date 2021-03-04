Football Defeated penalty kick and last second hit – Barcelona rose from two goals to the Spanish Cup final

Barcelona knocked out 1-2 in the second half of the semi-finals after an extra time in Seville.

Football In the Spanish league, Barcelona fought their way home to the Cup final. Barcelona took a 3-0 victory over Seville in Wednesday night’s game.

Sevilla won their first semi-final match against Barcelona 2-0, but after Wednesday, Barcelona advanced to the final with a 3-2 overall goal.

The first goal of the match was finished with a top corner shot Ousmane Dembélé 12 minutes.

Seville had a fantastic opportunity to put Sevilla up another goal 73 minutes into the match, but he fired just over the crossbar Marc-Andre ter Stegen rejected Lucas Ocamposin penalty kick.

Eventually Barcelona forced the match to extra time as a topper Gerard Pique pushed the ball into the net in the fourth minute given by the referee.

Barcelona secured their victory and thus also the Dutchman in their final place Martin Braithwaiten goal in the fifth minute of overtime. Braithwaite puski Jordi Alban via the goalkeeper.

In the final in Seville in April, Barcelona will face either Athletic Bilbao or Levante.

Barcelona Week has been full of drama. Police rode the club’s office on Monday morning and arrested, among other things, the club’s former chairman Josep Maria Bartomeun, who was released on Tuesday.

The so-called BarcaGate is linked to allegations that the club withheld payments to a company hired to improve the image of then-president Bartomeu on social media.