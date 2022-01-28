Football “Deadly finisher” Dušan Vlahović moves to Juventus – transfer amount could reach 90 million euros

Dušan Vlahović’s game number in Juventus is seven, which was last used by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Turin club.

Serbian striker Dušan Vlahovićin22, the transfer from Serie A ‘s Fiorentina to rival Juventus was sealed on Friday.

The value of Vlahović’s four-year contract could reach 90 million euros. The sale price was EUR 70 million, and the agreement also includes other expenses of EUR 11.6 million and possible bonuses of EUR 10 million.

Vlahović has been one of the most sparkling stars in Serie A in the first half of the season, and he shares the top spot on the paint exchange Ciro Immobilen with 17 goals.

According to statistics company Opta, Vlahović has scored the fourth most goals of all top-level strikers this season and last season. In this statistic, he is preceded by only superstars: Bayern Munich Robert LewandowskiBorussia Dortmundin Erling Haaland and Real Madrid Karim Benzema.

Vlahović’s contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2026.

In November, Dušan Vlahović celebrated the goal against AC Milan in a Fiorentina shirt.

Juventus needed star level confirmation. The club is currently fifth in the league and has scored 34 goals in 23 league matches, the eleventh best in the series. That is not enough for the big Italian club.

Juventus glowed in the goals of his new striker.

“20 goals in 24 matches in Serie A and the Italian Cup in the first half of the season. The numbers rise to 41 goals in 64 matches, taking into account last season. Anyone with such readings can be summed up in two words: ‘deadly finisher’. Dušan Vlahović is now officially in Juventus, which would be a better way to celebrate his 22nd birthday, ”Juventus congratulated the striker who celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Vlahović will have access to game number seven, which he used in Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the news agency AFP, Vlahović became the youngest player in Partiza’s Belgrade club history at the age of 16, he joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2018 and has since developed rapidly.

“In less time than expected, he has taken over the demands of Italian football and adapted his own style of play to Italian football,” Juventus said.