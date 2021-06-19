Dazn turns off i rumors up Diletta Leotta, posting on his profile Instagram official on face of the smiling presenter while holding the microphone of the platform and writing: ”But when does August arrive? No, not for the holidays but for the start of the new Serie A”. The message is clear: the main face of the A league for Dazn remains Diletta Leotta.

The reference, equally clear, is to the press rumors that, following the announcement of the arrival on the streaming service also of Giorgia Rossi from Mediaset, they spoke of the discontent of a Leotta ready to leave. In reality – what theAdnkronos – Diletta Leotta has already renewed her agreement with Dazn and there is no “escape” on the horizon.

Rather there is a foreseeable enrichment of the team of tenants, which may not stop when Giorgia Rossi arrives, given that the games available to Dazn this year will be 10 (7 exclusively and 3 co-exclusive with Sky) and no longer 3 as in previous years.