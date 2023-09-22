Friday, September 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | David de Gea’s career may be over – the successful goalkeeper set strict criteria for the new club

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | David de Gea’s career may be over – the successful goalkeeper set strict criteria for the new club

The British newspaper The Guardian reports that the Spaniard wants the first keeper position in a big club fighting for success.

Football The goalkeeper who left Manchester United, who plays in the English Premier League, in the summer David de Gea may have already played the last game of his career.

British newspaper The Guardian says de Gea may end his career if he doesn’t get the first goalkeeper position at a big club fighting for success.

According to The Guardian, the former number one goalkeeper of United and the Spanish national team has turned down several offers because money is not the main motivator for him.

A contract proposal from Saudi Arabia has also ended up among the rejected offers.

The goalkeeper, who turns 33 in November, is believed to be disappointed with the way he left Manchester at the end of a successful 12-year spell.

Coach Erik ten Hag wish to acquire André Onana as the number one keeper meant that de Gea was offered a new contract on reduced terms, as he was one of United’s most expensive players with his weekly salary of £375,000, i.e. more than €430,000.

See also  Booster vaccination with Biontech or Moderna: There are these side effects

Contract negotiations broke down in July, so de Gea couldn’t say goodbye in front of the supporters.

#Football #David #Geas #career #successful #goalkeeper #set #strict #criteria #club

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Giacomo Urtis, the sensational revelation shocks: “I have started a transition journey” – Curler

Giacomo Urtis, the sensational revelation shocks: "I have started a transition journey" - Curler

Recommended

No Result
View All Result