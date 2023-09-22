Football | David de Gea’s career may be over – the successful goalkeeper set strict criteria for the new club

The British newspaper The Guardian reports that the Spaniard wants the first keeper position in a big club fighting for success.

British newspaper The Guardian says de Gea may end his career if he doesn’t get the first goalkeeper position at a big club fighting for success.

According to The Guardian, the former number one goalkeeper of United and the Spanish national team has turned down several offers because money is not the main motivator for him.

A contract proposal from Saudi Arabia has also ended up among the rejected offers.

The goalkeeper, who turns 33 in November, is believed to be disappointed with the way he left Manchester at the end of a successful 12-year spell.

Coach Erik ten Hag wish to acquire André Onana as the number one keeper meant that de Gea was offered a new contract on reduced terms, as he was one of United’s most expensive players with his weekly salary of £375,000, i.e. more than €430,000.

Contract negotiations broke down in July, so de Gea couldn’t say goodbye in front of the supporters.