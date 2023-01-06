Friday, January 6, 2023
Football | David Beckham’s son Romeo is moving to play for the English Premier League club

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2023
in World Europe
0

20-year-old Romeo Beckham is moving from the North American club Inter Miami II on loan to Brentford’s reserve team.

Football size and fashion icon David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham takes his first steps on the British fields familiar to his father.

20-year-old Romeo Beckham is moving from North America from Inter Miami’s second team on loan to the reserve team of Brentford, who plays in the English Premier League. He was at Brentford earlier training to maintain his fitness while the season is on hiatus in the United States.

The younger Beckham, who plays as a midfielder, has been in the junior academy of London’s Arsenal when he was younger. Inter Miami, which plays in the MLS, is owned by his father.

Coaching Brentford’s second team Neil McFarlane praised the newcomer.

“We’ve been really happy with Romeo since he joined our team,” said McFarlane.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

