Football | David Beckham longs for “a pill that could erase certain memories”

Beckham recalls the events of the quarterfinals of the 1998 World Cup in a new documentary series.

English the history of the national football team’s prestigious competition can contain at least one disappointment, but some events rub a nation that loves its game especially hard. One of them is the summer 1998 men’s World Cup final tournament and playoff loss to Argentina.

A big role in the quarterfinal match was played by one of the biggest world stars of that time David Beckhamwho kicked Argentina Diego Simeone while lying on the field.

Beckham was sent off, and England ended up losing on penalties. Beckham shouldered the burden of the scapegoat, which, according to the man, still hasn’t subsided, after a quarter of a century.

“I wish there was a pill that could erase certain memories from the mind. I made a stupid mistake that changed my life,” 48-year-old Beckham explains in the new documentary series called “Beckham”.

“I’ve never really talked about that event because I just can’t. Everything I had to go through was so extreme. No matter where I went, I was beaten, every single day. People looked a certain way, spat at me, insulted me, said whatever they said to my face… I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep. I was a wreck, I didn’t know what to do.”

Beckham worries that all that also affected his family. Beckham is married to an ex-Spice Girl and current fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s with.

“That case brought the kind of attention I wouldn’t wish on anyone, let alone my parents. I can’t forgive myself for that. And how terrible it was to look (from the pitch) into the stands and see Victoria being insulted,” says Beckham.

