Football Daughter of Dennis Rodman, one of the most colorful characters in basketball, is becoming a football star

Trinity Rodman was second in the U.S. Women’s Football League qualifier.

Washington Spirit was selected as the second team player at the U.S. Women’s Football League qualifiers on Wednesday. The selection was made To Trinity Rodman, 18, who is a former star basketball player Dennis Rodmanin daughter, according to Reuters.

Trinity Rodman was supposed to play for the Washington State University team last season, but the season was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic. Rodman has played for the U.S. under-20 national team.

“Just the choice in my situation and my age is insane, but the choice as the second to an awesome team is already from another world. I couldn’t ask for more, ”Rodman said of the ESPN sports site.

Trinity Rodman also shared his thanks to his father.

“She was an amazing athlete and I got the genes from her, but I want to become known as Trinity Rodman and not just as Rodman’s daughter. I am excited about moving my path of its own to become better on this trip. “

The first choice at the selection was 22 years old Emily Fox. He was chosen by Racing Louisville. Fox has already played national matches for the U.S. national team.

Dennis Rodman was part of the legendary team of the Chicago Bulls, whose number one star was Michael Jordan. Rodman was winning a total of five NBA championships, two of which came before the Bulls time in the Detroit Pistons.

Rodman was especially known as a tough defensive player and rebounds. In addition, he attracted attention with his raptures and colorful essence.

Since his sports career, Rodman has, among other things, visited North Korea and described his relationship with the dictator Kim Jong-uniin for friendship.