No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Danish Football Association: Christian Eriksen got out of the hospital

by admin_gke11ifx
June 18, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Eriksen was in the hospital last Saturday due to a cardiac arrest in a Finland match.

Soccer player Christian Eriksen has gotten out of hospital, says the Danish Football Association on its Twitter account.

Eriksen has been in hospital since last Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland.

Eriksen has undergone surgery in which he was given a pacemaker. The surgery went well. He has also visited the Danish national team today.

Eriksen thanked for the messages he received in the Twitter message. He says he is doing well in the circumstances.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: