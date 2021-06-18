Football Danish Football Association: Christian Eriksen got out of the hospital

Eriksen was in the hospital last Saturday due to a cardiac arrest in a Finland match.

Soccer player Christian Eriksen has gotten out of hospital, says the Danish Football Association on its Twitter account.

Eriksen has been in hospital since last Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland.

Eriksen has undergone surgery in which he was given a pacemaker. The surgery went well. He has also visited the Danish national team today.

Eriksen thanked for the messages he received in the Twitter message. He says he is doing well in the circumstances.