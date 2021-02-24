Football Daniel Koch, Uefa’s medical advisor, believes that the European Championship will be played with confidence

The name of the European Football Championship is still Euro 2020, although it will be played a year later than planned.

European the football association’s coronavir director said no organization or cancellation of the European Championships is in sight. According to Uefa, fans will also be able to travel to the games across Europe.

“It is out of the question not to play the Euro 2020 tournament. It’s being played, ”said Uefa’s medical advisor Daniel Koch according to the news agency Reuters.

“There are no bad options, there are only realistic and even better options,” Koch continued.

If Koch’s plans are tickling, the news is very welcome for the Finnish national football team. For the first time in its history, the Owls survived the European Championships, which were supposed to be played last year, but then the coronavirus prevented the event from being held.

Koch is a former director of infectious diseases at the Swiss Agency for Health. He had a great responsibility in stopping the first wave of the country’s coronavirus.

According to him, Uefa will decide in early April which venues are suitable for the European Championships and what number of spectators can be taken into the game. Before that, Koch intends to consult with the authorities of the 12 organizing countries.

It is possible that audience numbers will be limited, but even those decisions will not come until the spring.

This time, the European Football Championship uses a model in which matches are played in 12 cities and thus in 12 countries.

Owls plays in the same starting block with big favorites Belgium, Russia and Denmark.

In the original program, Finland would have played two matches in St. Petersburg and one in Copenhagen against Denmark.