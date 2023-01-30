Football | Dani Alves, suspected of a sexual crime, still in prison – now tells why he changed his version of events

Soccer star Dani Alves says he didn’t want to be caught cheating on his wife, Spanish model Joana Sanz.

Brazilian top soccer player Dani Alves has been languishing in pretrial detention for weeks. He is accused of raping a woman in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

The Alves family was not satisfied with the first lawyer of the wing, which is why a new entrepreneur was hired in his place, Cristóbal Martell. Martell spoke to the Spaniard on Friday Antenna 3 -channel after visiting his client in Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

Alves’s the statements about the case have been surprising, as his versions of the course of events have constantly changed.

First, the brass claimed that he has never met the 23-year-old woman who accuses him. Later, he told a version in which he said that he had consensual sex with her.

Spanish of AS Martell told Antena 3 that now Alves, 39, offers an unbroken and coherent account of the events of the nightclub night.

Read more: The imprisoned Dani Alves has told three different versions of the suspected sex crime

Martell in the interview also presented Alves’ explanation for why the story has lived on continuously. According to the lawyer, it’s about the football star not wanting to publicly admit that he was unfaithful to his wife, a Spanish model To Joana Sanz.

AS says that Sanz has removed the couple’s photos together from his social media profiles.

Dani Alves’ previous club is the Mexican Pumas.

Barcelona is the longest-lasting club of Alves’ extensive playing career and at the same time the club where he played his best years. He represented Barcelona in 2008–16 and returned for the 2021–22 season. Last fall, he represented the Mexican Pumas, but the contract was terminated after criminal suspicions came to light.

Alves represented Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar in November-December. For the first time, he appeared at the World Cup level already in 2010.

Read more: Star player Dani Alves was arrested

Read more: Top player Dani Alves is suspected of sexual violence