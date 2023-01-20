Football, Dani Alves was arrested for sexual assault on a 23 year old

A real bolt from the blue, for the world of sport and beyond: the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, a former Barcelona and Juventus full-back, was arrested right in the Spanish city by the Mossos d’Esquadra. L’accuse is very seriousOf sexual assault to one 23 year old female, during an evening at the Sutton nightclub, which Alves allegedly committed the December 30th last.

According to the first rumors, the footballer admitted that he went to the club, but deny of having attacked the woman in the bathroom of a VIP area, as reported by the victim. In a statement to Antena 3, then, Alves assured that he didn’t even know the woman, that he didn’t know that there was someone in the bathroom when he entered and that he was denounced for the young woman’s will to hurt him. That night the woman allegedly left the nightclub crying, after being assisted by security personnel. Subsequently, the victim was transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, ​​and examined there. Two days later, the young woman filed a complaint about the facts and the Mossos launched an investigation conducted by the investigating court number 15 in Barcelona.

The player, who currently plays for the Pumas de México, was formally arrested around 10 this morning, January 20, with the agents who loaded him into a car and took him to the Tribunal, where he will be questioned by the judge who is investigating the case.

Subscribe to the newsletter

