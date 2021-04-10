Football Dana Newton and Anna Koivunen progressed in the first World Championship for girls got Helmar – “I have had the intuition that one day I’m in the national team”

On Sunday, the Finnish women’s national football team will face Austria, which has been meritorious in recent years.

When The Finnish women’s national football team will play in Austria on Sunday, and for the first time on the field we may see the Helmar players representing Finland at the Girls’ World Cup in Uruguay.

Striker Dana Leskinen and goalkeeper Anna Koivunen were involved in the 2018 World Cup under the age of 17 and have been promoted to the women’s national team.

Finland did not succeed in the World Cup played in Uruguay, but the memories of the race trip are pleasant.

“It was cool to be at the World Cup and see the level there. Pretty much we were there in our own circumstances. Too bad we didn’t do better, but sometimes it happens, ”Leskinen recalls.

The World Cup began strongly following the girls’ European Championships.

“There are definitely good memories of Uruguay, even though the tournament didn’t go so brilliantly. It is a tournament and a team that you will always remember, ”says Koivunen.

Widowed, 19, moved from Honka to Åland United after last season and Koivunen, 19, from HJK to Linköpings FC in the Swedish league. Both say that the adaptation to the new club has gone well.

“I may be the kind of guy that is easy for me to adapt when things are taken care of around the well,” Koivunen says.

The Swedish Damallsvenskan, which starts in a week, is a high-quality main series in which many of the Finnish national team women play.

“Sweden is ahead of the game. There are really skilled players, and that’s when good teams are formed. Hardness and physicality are degrees higher. The average ages of the teams are probably quite much higher on average than in Finland, ”Koivunen lists the differences in the Finnish National League.

Leskinen also has experience in foreign series. At the age of only 15, he headed to the German organization Hoffenheim. The goal is to move abroad in the next few years, but Leskinen has not set a precise time limit.

“Yes you know it when you feel like the right moment to leave and have the right team. Of course, this is not meant to wait ten years. ”

Call is the first for the women’s national team for Leskinen and Koivunen.

“I have had the intuition that one day I’m in the national team. In that sense, this came as a surprise that I did not know that one day it will be right now, ”Leskinen says.

Leskinen headed for the national team trip with an urgent alert, as he was named Kaisa Collinin in place of.

“I was prepared to be in bed all day when I called to see if I wanted to leave for Austria in two hours. Of course, I did not refuse the opportunity, ”Leskinen laughs.

Helmarit will face Austria on Sunday at the Ritzing in the international match. A quality team will set up against Finland, which advanced to the semi-finals in the previous European Championships. Austria, like Finland, has redeemed its place in next year’s European Championship finals.

“The opponent will probably squeeze from high. They have very skilled players, and they will definitely face tough ones, ”says Koivunen.