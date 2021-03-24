Football Czech player racially insulting Glen Kamara faces police interrogation when he comes to London

Slavia Praha will play against Arsenal in the Europa League on April 8th.

Slavia Defender of Prague Ondrej Kudela is likely to be questioned by the Scottish police as a Finnish national team player Glen Kamaran allegations of racism.

Chamber of Lawyers Aamer Anwarin AFP news agency reports, among other things.

Kamara, who plays for the Glasgow Rangers, said Kudela said “you are a fucking monkey, you know you are” when the teams faced in a Europa League match last Thursday.

Kudela covered his mouth in the final clashes of the match and has banned racist language.

Slavia Prague will meet Arsenal in London on April 8th. According to Anwar, Czech national team defender Kudela will have to answer questions if he is on the team.

Scottish police are also investigating Slavia Prague’s lawsuit against Kamara. According to Slavia, Kamara hit Kudela in the player tunnel after the match.

“Glen is pleased with the police investigation into Kudela’s racist insult,” Anwar said in a statement, AFP said.

“Scottish police are expected to interrogate Kudela when he returns to England on April 8.”

According to Anwar, Kamara will make every effort to assist the European Football Association in the investigation of Uefa in connection with the events of the match.

Finland the men’s national football team will start the World Cup qualifiers today against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Helsinki. The chamber is one of the team’s most important players.

Although Kamara was unable to comment on the events due to an unfinished investigation, he was asked, for example, how the support shown by playmates and other people has felt.

“Support has been great and I am grateful for that. I can not really say any more, but I’m glad that so many have stood by my side, “Kamara said.