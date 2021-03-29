Football Czech fugitive who pushed Glen Kamara is still in the World Cup qualifiers against Wales

Ondrej Kudela appointed Glen Kamara in a meeting just over a week ago.

Czech men’s national football team defender Ondrej Kudela is involved in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifiers against Wales, the Czech Football Association announced on Monday.

Kudela, representing Slavia Prague, went public in the second week. In the Europa League match against Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers, he teamed up with the Rangers Glen Kamaran with. Kamara plays for the Finnish national team.

Rangersin head coach Steven Gerrardin according to Kamara was subjected to racism, and the offender was Kudela. In a statement to Slavia Prague, Kudela admitted his curses to Kamara, but denied guilty of racism. The European Football Association (Uefa) is investigating.

Back last week, the Czech Football Association announced that Kudela would be eliminated from the Wales match in Cardiff for security reasons.