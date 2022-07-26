Football | Czech champion Viktoria Plzeň crushed HJK at home: “They were a better team than us in many ways”

HJK continues its European games in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where it will face Slovenian NK Maribor.

FC Viktoria Plzeň–HJK 5–0

Total goals 7–1

Helsinki The football club’s European games continue in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, the continent’s second competition.

The matter was confirmed on Tuesday night in Plzeň, where the reigning Czech champions FC Viktoria Plzeň showed their true level, crushed HJK 5–0 and advanced 7–1 on aggregate.

“We are naturally very disappointed with the result. We came here with a good feeling and spirit after a well-played first part”, Jukka Raitala summed it up at the post-match press conference.

“Today was really difficult. We lost to a better team.”

Viktoria took a 1–0 lead already in the 11th minute, when the defender Ludek Pernica butt Lukáš Kalvachin inside the sidebar Conor Hazard’s guarded from the front corner of the HJK goal.

Kalvach, who was playing at the bottom of the midfield, crossed the free kick that went inwards by David Browne a one-man wall and Pernica pounced on the ball Arttu Hoskonen from the front.

The hosts scored their second goal in the 21st minute. Jan Sykora played the ball to the left wing For Jhon Mosquera, whose cross was cleared by Jukka Raitala directly to Sýkora on the edge of the penalty area. Sýkora took control of the ball and shot into the bottom corner.

Viktoria’s fireworks continued in the 31st minute when Sýkora took his free kick into the penalty area, and the captain Lukáš Hejda dunked the ball into the bottom corner from the middle of the HJK defense.

Sýkora scored his second goal of the evening in the 73rd minute. Paulus Arajuuren the situation that started from a bad break eventually led to the hosts’ fourth goal, when Sýkora shot the ball from close to the top left corner. He gave the decisive pass Milan Havel.

The final scores came in the 84th minute, when Jan Kliment butt Libor Holík’s right wing cross into the goal next to Arajuuri.

“They were a better team than us in many ways,” HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela said at a press conference.

Paulus Arajuuri played the second half in Plzeň. A picture of the opening part played in Helsinki, which Arajuuri watched from the bench.

Match pair HJK, who lost the opening part last week with 1–2 goals, had a great place to equalize the joint goals already in the fifth minute, but by Bojan Radulović a right-footed shot from David Browne’s cross narrowly missed the right side of the goal.

Juuri Radulović was responsible for HJK’s only goal in Helsinki. He managed to push the ball towards the top corner before that, but Jindřich Staně too top save saved Viktoria and gave HJK a corner kick. Soon after, Radulović shot over the bar.

Radulović plays for HJK on loan from AIK. Swedish newspaper Expressen said on Sunday that HJK has exercised its purchase option in the contract and will pay AIK 1.5 million kroner, or a good 140,000 euros, for Radulovic, according to Expressen.

HJK has not yet confirmed the information.

On Tuesday, Radulović played the first half and then made room for top scorer Paulus Arajuure, which didn’t really improve HJK’s chances of succeeding in scoring in the chasing position.

The best HJK spot of the second half was given to David Browne, who narrowly missed Jukka Raitala’s cross into the upper right corner.

On Tuesday, Bojan Radulović had a great chance to score already in the fifth minute of the match. Photo of the opening part of the match pair from last week.

Viktoria Plzeň will face Moldovan FC Sheriff Tiraspol, who defeated Slovenian NK Maribor on Tuesday, in the third qualifying round of the Champions League Momo Yansané with a last minute hit. The goal was the only one of the pair of matches.

The draw also brought HJK an opponent from the same pair: it will face Maribor, who lost to Sheriff in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

HJK still has a chance to reach the group stage of both the Europa League and the Conference League, which means it still has two of its three “match balls” left.

If HJK ​​wins against NK Maribor, the games in the Europa League playoff round will continue. The winner of that pair of matches advances to the Europa League and the loser also gets to the Conference League.

If HJK ​​loses to Maribor, the games in the Conference League playoff round will continue. There, the winning team continues to the Conference League, and the European games of the loser end for this season.