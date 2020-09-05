Football Cult player Roope Suonio has scored an approved goal with a side throw – the video shows what readings come off the throw

Roope Suonio is a former basketball professional who now spins long side throws in the shirt of Lahti Reippaa, who plays in Kakkonen. Suonio is also the executive director of Lahti Basketball, which plays in the Korisliiga.

“This it hurts me ”, Roope Suonio sneezes at Lahti Race Park as he wears a Lahti Reippa uniform. A brisk laugh comes on.

Suonio is a 38-year-old real Lahti Reippaa who plays in Kakkonen, but his breeder’s club is Lahti Kuusysi. That’s why wearing a game outfit flips – at least a little. It has been more than 20 years since Suonio’s Kuusysi years.

This time there is an exceptional reason to wear a uniform. Suonio is already in a cult reputation for his sideline throws, which he spins accurately and far, as he played in Stoke at the time. Rory Delap or in the Icelandic national team Aron Gunnarson. Even before the matches, Suonio shouts from the opposing teams: “Will there be a sideline?”

So you have to video and measure what kind of throw comes off. After a couple of warm-up throws, the ball curves high and far.

This is how the ball flies in Roope Suonio’s side throw:

For many for those who follow sports, Suonio is by no means familiar with football but with basketball. Suonio played in the Korisliiga for 14 seasons as a full-time professional and was, among other things, winning the Finnish championship at Lahti Namika in 2000. Suonio also represented Pussihukk in Vantaa, Team Componenta in Karkkila and Kouvola in Kouvola.

“It was a dream come true for myself. The species he loved was paid. The passion for development and practice was all the time. I feel that I got the pros and cons of the basket, ”says Suonio.

There was no way to get rich by playing basketball.

“I don’t live with that money now. At that moment, yes, I got along. I was very happy with the salary I received then. ”

Suonio was especially strong in free throws, where he is still the best in the Basketball League ever. In the regular season, the success rate for free throws was 87.1 and in the playoffs 82.4.

“There’s no dude in that gang of ours who would still beat me in the throwing races. It’s a fact. You can ask anyone, ”says Suonio, the current CEO of Lahti Basketball, which plays in the Korisliiga, and laughs.

“ “The best college has been doing it yourself.”

Roope Suonio played in the 2010–2011 season in Namika, Lahti.­

When Suonio’s career as a basketball player ended in 2014 in Namika, Lahti, and the story of Namika also ended almost at the same time. The following year, a new club, Lahti Basketball, was established in Lahti. Suonio was founding the club, and in early 2016 he was appointed its executive director.

Lahti Basketball rose to the Basketball League last season, so on October 14, the club’s second season in the main series will begin.

Suonio describes himself as different from the traditional executive director of the club.

“I have the guys with the morning rehearsals Formals site. I also do workouts for butters. ”

Suonio states that the leap from player to CEO was easy. Already during his gaming career, he was interested in marketing and finance. Suonio has also studied international trade and sports marketing.

“The best school has been doing it yourself,” Suonio emphasizes.

Suonio does not set more specific performance goals for Lahti Basketball for the coming season, but the club has a different goal.

“The official goal of the club is to restore the Lahti basket, which is very aggressive and where everything is left on the field. Players are allowed to set conversion goals, but of course we want to be in the playoffs. ”

“ “Futis has been first love.”

Basketball and football are Roope Suonio’s passions.­

In the process when Suonio moved from a player in basketball to an executive director, the blood pulled back into football.

“Futis has been first love. Football seed was sown in Sopenkorvi Park. ”

Sopenkorpi is a district in Lahti.

At the age of 15, Suonio was selected to both the basketball and football boys ’national teams. He made the final choice in favor of basketball after a football tournament in Gothenburg. During the intervals of the tournament, he played a lot of basketball.

“In the football, the pressure to choose has started to come. The basket did not become like that. Then it started to feel like a basket is my species, ”says Suonio.

“However, football kept up with it all the time. I secretly played Quarter League matches, even though the basketball contracts forbade me to play. ”

The choice of species could also be influenced by another reason: training.

“I didn’t like training for football. In basketball, I wanted to hone even the smallest details. ”

Basketball player after the career, the Lahti Boys team, which played in Kolmos, was asked if I wanted to come try it.

“I scored in the first game.”

When the activities of the Lahti Boys ended, Suonio tried how to do in Lahti’s Reippa. When Suonio joined Reippa, it played in Trinity.

“Brisk was the very team in town for my skills, and I wanted to measure my level there. It so happened that in the first season I played the most minutes of the whole team. ”

The same pace continued in the following seasons. For the 2019 season, Reipas rose to Kakkonen.

“I thought no damn, it’s starting to be a pretty tight series. I thought I was going to give it a try. I probably played the second most minutes of the whole team, even though I missed the last couple of matches due to a back injury. It was nice to see that you can do that. ”

The same pace has continued this season. Suonio has played in all but one match.

“Today, Reipas is a close-knit community with a good spirit.”

The question is why Kuusysin’s brother chose Reippaan. The answer is simple: when Suonio returned to football, Kuusys had no adult football activity. Now Kuusys has it again, and it plays in the Three.

“When we do [Reipas] we were still playing in the Third, the local twists still drew a lot of spectators. ”

“ “I like the audience shouting.”

Roope Suonio is a player fans will love.­

Suonio is one of those players that fans especially like.

“It’s been a bit of a species rather than a sport. Kait my personality is like that. ”

In basketball, he was a 176-centimeter firecracker who distributed surprising feeds and made baskets even in difficult places. In football, in addition to side throws, communication with spectators has also brought popularity in away games.

“Last season, for example, in the Kiffen game on Töölö’s ball field, the audience started shouting that ‘now back to the basketball courts’. I shouted back. I noticed that there were crowds in the auditorium, among other things [Erkki] Alajasta since, ”Suonio says amusedly.

“I like the audience shouting. It is nice to communicate with them. As a rule, it becomes a good interaction. ”

Suonio is 38 years old, but he has no plans to end his football career.

“The career will continue as long as I can. I feel better in physical condition than ever before. Age is what it is, but I’m young football players. I am privileged that I can sort of make a second career in addition to the bread of work. “

The neighbor who runs the football club in Jalkaranta has tried to attract Suonio to join his club with a senior team. The neighbor reportedly swings the club’s bribes to Suonio’s backyard.

“I always tell him that when it’s time, I’ll come.”

In basketball, Suonio has not become a cooler. He has a clear reason for that.

“I have such a problem that I can’t play from the wheelbarrow. I still like to work out from the basket and pull exercises, but it’s really hard for me to play from the baskets. Not just…, ”Suonio says, knocking on his temples.

“ “I have to juniors thrown a long way.”

Roope Suonio throws high and far from the sideline.­

What about those side throws – at least the basketball is behind them?

“I don’t think it has anything to do with the basket. I’ve thrown up juniors far. Sure it is that I’m used to make the hand. “

Suonio wonders that in football, side throw is often “just wasted”.

“It can move the defense if there is a bit of gameplay. Often the opponent is also confused. ”

In addition, Suonio’s side throws are accurate – like free throws in basketball, one might say. For example, in the previous match against Mikkeli’s Pallo-Cats, in the match that ended in 2–2 in Reippaa’s first goal, the “goalkeeper” was Suonio with his sideline throw.

“If a player wants the ball in the head, it comes to the head. If you want it on your feet, it will come on your feet. ”

It is rumored that Suonio will be able to make spiral throws.

“There’s probably some truth to that,” Suonio says enigmatically.

In matches, Suonio’s throws have sometimes been suspected to be incorrect throws.

“My throws have been shown on video in the Football Association trainings. The referees have said that having your hands behind your head is enough. ”

The most special case happened a few years ago when Suonio threw an approved goal.

“There was a sub-series cup match in Helsinki a few years ago. The aim was to get the ball into the back of the net, but the ball went so far towards the goal that Veskari tried to counter it. It hit his fingertips and sank into the top corner. Everyone fell silent and the judge looked in the middle. It was marked as the goalkeeper’s own goal. ”

Pepo – Reipas on Thursday 10 September at 6.30 pm in Lappeenranta. The next home match against Kultsu FC will be brisk on Sunday 20.10. at 5 p.m.