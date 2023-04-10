Hodgson, who recently replaced Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace’s head coach, is known for his defensive style of play.

Finland former national team coach Roy Hodgson’s led by Crystal Palace took a big step forward on Easter Sunday to secure their place in the Premier League.

Leeds collapsed in the second half, losing 0–4. A foreign attacker from London Jordan Ayew scored two goals.

The crushing defeat pushed Leeds into a bad place in the Premier League relegation battle. The team is in 16th place in the main series of 20 teams.

Crystal Palace finished 12th in the Premier League standings and is starting to be safe for its place in the main league.

Arsenal increased their Premier League lead to six points after playing away to Liverpool in a 2-2 draw.